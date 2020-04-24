Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $122,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,259.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

