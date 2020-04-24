Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $166,887.83

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $166,887.83 and $18,544.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

