Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 137,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 57,225 call options.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. 12,755,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.78. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.