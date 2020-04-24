ZumCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $269,910.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.