Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 12,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.