-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.04. Alkermes reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. 1,951,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,168,000 after buying an additional 194,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.