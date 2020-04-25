$0.08 EPS Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 136,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,555. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

