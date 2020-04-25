$0.18 EPS Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). VF reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

