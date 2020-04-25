-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. CorMedix posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Shares of CRMD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 158,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,891. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

