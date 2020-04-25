$0.23 EPS Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 117.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,383 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 50.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,768 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

