-$0.34 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.38). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

