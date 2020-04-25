$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.23. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

