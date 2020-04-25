$0.42 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

