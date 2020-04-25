$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 1,009,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,566. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

