$0.57 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.12. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

