-$0.59 EPS Expected for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.74). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axovant Gene Therapies.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.