$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $91.88. 42,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $982.50 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

