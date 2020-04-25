$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.96. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

NYSE:VAR opened at $108.68 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $107,285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

