$0.92 EPS Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Taubman Centers reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 3,798,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,932. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

