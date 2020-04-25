0Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,476.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $5,476.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

