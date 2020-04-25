$1.09 EPS Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.12. Integer posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.16. 138,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Integer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Integer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

