$1.14 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 522,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

