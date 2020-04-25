$1.15 Million in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $2.10 million. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 492,976 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 238,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.