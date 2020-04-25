$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. WP Carey posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 766,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

