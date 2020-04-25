$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of CMC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.62. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

