$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

