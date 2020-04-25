$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $893.38 million. Delek US reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

