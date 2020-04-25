$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

