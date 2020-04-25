131,766 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $43.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

