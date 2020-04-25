$133.98 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $133.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the lowest is $119.50 million. Funko reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $753.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $854.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $819.31 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $915.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Piper Sandler downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.