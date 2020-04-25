16,344 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

