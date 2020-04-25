1SG (1SG) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $3.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00009628 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, BitMart, OEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, 1SG has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00437248 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006480 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,223,532 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, OEX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

