$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.