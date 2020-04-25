$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.74 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,166,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

