$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.84. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $18.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $14.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 934,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,109,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.