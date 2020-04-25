$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.84. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $18.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $14.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 934,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,109,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply