$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

