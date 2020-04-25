$21.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $21.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.80 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $231.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

ARWR stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,233,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

