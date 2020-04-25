$217.98 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post $217.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.66 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $233.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $896.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $843.81 million to $954.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $828.22 million, with estimates ranging from $774.55 million to $881.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.