$217.98 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post $217.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.66 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $233.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $896.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $843.81 million to $954.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $828.22 million, with estimates ranging from $774.55 million to $881.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply