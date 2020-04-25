2,350,300 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 4.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 5,252,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,756. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TME shares. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

