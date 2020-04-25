26,342 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $509,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,709,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of COF traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 9,179,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

