$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $104.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

