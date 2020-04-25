$30.80 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $30.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $142.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.00 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $196.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $481.78 million, a PE ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 1.18. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply