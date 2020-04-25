$365.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce $365.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.20 million and the lowest is $350.06 million. Titan International posted sales of $410.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.63%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger purchased 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

