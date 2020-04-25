3DCoin (3DC) Market Capitalization Reaches $127,300.95

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $127,300.95 and $250.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

