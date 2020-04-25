3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

