$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $204.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TGTX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

