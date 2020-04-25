40,000 Shares in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Veracyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after buying an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

