$42.72 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report $42.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.93 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $57.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $173.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.44 million to $180.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.67 million to $191.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,484,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 487,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

