$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $45.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.12 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $172.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.09 million to $178.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TCPC stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

