$450,000.00 in Sales Expected for BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $450,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. BeyondAirInc . reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year sales of $2.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $2.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $930,000.00, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.57% and a negative net margin of 203.22%.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XAIR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

